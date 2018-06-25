Self Help Africa Unveils Kenya Challenge Fund

25 Jun 2018 | 10.53 am

A multi-million euro African ‘challenge fund’ by an Irish development organisation will support scores of new businesses and create thousands of jobs.

Self Help Africa’s €24m European Union backed project, will create new markets for more than 100,000 farming families to sell their produce and earn an income.

Self Help Africa says the five year project will enable farmers, producer groups, cooperatives and small entrepreneurs to access climate-smart agricultural training.

CEO Ray Jordan commented: “The award grants of up to €1m to Kenya-based agri-businesses to provide ready markets for the country’s rural poor subsistence farmers.”

Ireland’s Ambassador to Kenya, Dr. Vincent O’Neill, added: “Aid alone wasn’t going to end poverty, and that investment, in the creation of sustainable agri-businesses was vital in the fight to end poverty in Africa.”

Photo (l-r): Ray Jordan, Dr Vincent O’Neill, EU ambassador Stefano Dejak and Mwangi Kiunjuri, Kenya’s minister for agriculture