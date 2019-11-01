Self-Employed Can Now Claim Dole

01 Nov 2019 | 04.22 pm

The Department of Social Protection has introduced two new schemes from today, one of which extends Jobseeker’s Benefit to self-employed people.

Jobseeker’s Benefit for the self-employed is based on self-employment PRSI contributions in Class S, and is payable to those who are no longer engaged in self-employment. The rate of payment is the same as that paid to employees, at a maximum weekly rate of €203.

Similarly, the rates paid for dependents will be the same as those for employees’ dependents, and the duration of the new scheme will be for six or nine months depending, on the number of PRSI contributions.

Parent’s Benefit is also being rolled out November 1. Parents with a child born from today onwards can now qualify for two weeks’ paid leave each within the child’s first year. This is in addition to existing maternity and paternity benefits. The benefit payment is €245 a week.

Social protection minister Regina Doherty (pictured) said: “The availability of Jobseeker’s Benefit to the self-employed for the first time will support the owners of small and medium-sized businesses, who are the backbone of the economy.

“The new Parent’s Benefit, along with other initiatives, is further evidence that this government values families and recognises their priorities. I intend to gradually extend the amount of benefit available to nine weeks for each parent.”

While welcoming the new measures, human resources and work organisation CIPD Ireland has called on the government to take a proactive approach to helping employees avail of their entitlements, saying that the number of schemes and entitlements is causing confusion.

CIPD director Mary Connaughton stated: “The various schemes that are now available to parents are causing real confusion even among the most well-meaning of employers. Creating an online tool to allow employees to cross-check what exactly they can avail of, and help employers see what they have to provide in each set of circumstances, would save time and resources on all sides.

“We believe it’s the state’s duty to provide clear and accurate information to employees and employers so that parents can avail of the benefits to which they’re entitled.”