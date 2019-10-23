Self-Assessed Tax Deadline Looms

23 Oct 2019 | 10.50 am

The number of people filing tax returns as self-assessed taxpayers grew by 3% last year compared with 2017, with 112,000 more people added to the self-assessment category over the past five years.

Last year, Revenue received 729,983 self-assessed tax returns, and all those people, plus this year’s new entrants, will need to file this year’s return before the deadline of October 31 next week.

Tax advice company Taxback.com says that the growth in numbers of self-assessed newbies every year brings with it a greater chance for deadlines to be missed, and calls on taxpayers to get their return in before the deadline.

Chief executive Joanna Murphy (pictured) said: “While maintaining an efficient tax regime can be challenging for any business, we find this is particularly the case for new business owners and traders that may lack experience in managing their own tax and filing a self-assessed return.

“We call on all businesses, both new and established, and any other individual in receipt of non-PAYE income, to be aware that the filing deadline is approaching, and to ensure that they take the necessary steps to prepare their accounts and documentation for October 31 and by doing so, avoid any penalties for late filing.”

Murphy pointed out that PAYE taxpayers need to be aware of the rules, too.

“If people do find themselves with additional income, perhaps outside of their PAYE employment, they are required to file a tax return. If you have earned more than €5,000 net untaxed a year, you will need to register as a self-assessed individual with Revenue by completing a TR 1 form. You’ll then need to file a Form 11 tax return and make a tax payment by October 31 each year for the previous year’s earnings.

“If you earned something less than €5,000 in the year you will still need to file a return by submitting a Form 12. Similarly to Form 11, your earnings from the previous year will be relevant when completing a Form 12.

“This could mean income from renting out a property, dividends received from shares, income from casual child-minding duties, or indeed anyone who has opened a foreign bank account during the previous year.”

The company set out three steps for the newbie self-assessed taxpayer: