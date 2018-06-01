Segment Opens EMEA HQ In Dublin

01 Jun 2018 | 02.03 pm

US customer data company Segment has opened offices in Dublin which will act as HQ for its EMEA operations, and where it will employ 100 staff within the next three years.

Segment’s platform allows companies to manage customer data via more than 200 tools to compute important traits about each customer and push this data to their favourite apps for analytics and personalisation.

The company says its approach allows its clients to avoid building in-house, expensive one-off data integrations for customer management. It’s supported by IDA Ireland. It has more than 250 employees and an extensive presence in North America, with offices in San Francisco, New York and Vancouver.

Head of EMEA Grace O’Rourke Veitch (pictured) aid: “Ireland will serve as a great stepping stone for us as we further grow into the European market. Segment’s culture is built around impact, and Dublin’s highly-educated, multilingual workforce will play a key role in our expansion strategy.”

The company will be seeking people for positions at all levels including pre-sales, post-sales, support, customer success, technical roles, marketing and partnerships.

Veitch said that the company offers a flexible work schedule, catered lunches, commuter benefits and full health and dental coverage for employees, their partners and their dependants.

Chief executive Peter Reinhardt added: “We’ve found that European companies are often at the forefront of providing a customer-first experience, and we’re committed to expanding rapidly to deliver the customer data infrastructure they need to do this.

“Dublin’s talented workforce, its strong relationship with the US and the rest of Europe, and Ireland’s full embrace of user privacy rights makes our decision to be headquartered in Ireland an easy one.”

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan commented: “Ireland’s strong position on data protection is becoming a key factor in attracting data-focused companies. Companies like Segment are also locating to Ireland to access our incredibly strong ICT sector, which is underpinned by our young, English-speaking, highly-educated, tech savvy and flexible workforce.”

In North America, Segment works with thousands of companies including Gap Inc, New Relic, Instacart, Intuit, and Time, and on this side of the Atlantic counts Trivago, Trustpilot and LogMeIn among its users.