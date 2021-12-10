SeedLegals Enters Irish Market

10 Dec 2021 | 09.58 am

SeedLegals is expanding into Ireland and claims its approach will automate the legal documentation and administration that startups and investors require.

The company says it has become a platform for funding rounds in Britain since foundation in 2016, embracing more than 25,000 companies.

SeedLegals says it enables founders and investors to create, negotiate and sign all the legal agreements required to finalise a funding round.

Chief executive and founder Anthony Rose (pictured) said: “Ireland is a hotbed for innovative tech startups, representing a huge opportunity for SeedLegals. Until now, the legals surrounding setting up a business, and securing investment have been complex, lengthy and costly.

“We’re disrupting the legal industry and changing the way companies start, grow and scale. Whether you’re a founder or an investor, we make the funding process easy, saving users time, money and hassle.”

The platform provides tools such as a cap table builder, contract and agreement templates, and share options schemes, as well as features such as: