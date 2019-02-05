Sedgwick Plans To Add 250 Jobs

05 Feb 2019 | 09.51 am

Sedgwick, the provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, plans to hire up to 250 people for an international services hub in Dublin.

Sedgwick landed in Ireland in May 2016 when the company purchased OSG Outsource Services Group from Malcolm Hughes, John McGee, Brian Collins, Daniel Donohoe, Richard Harnett and a number of other OSG managers.

According to Malcolm Hughes, the Sedgwick Ireland CEO: “Today’s announcement is the result of the growth and performance of our Irish operations and our expectation that this development will continue.

“We see our growth being driven by a strong pipeline of new business projects, our responsiveness to clients’ needs, and a demand for managed solutions in anticipation of Brexit.”

Hughes added that Sedgwick has secured a significant contract with Irish Life Health as one of its preferred service providers. Sedgwick plans to use the Dublin centre to provide corporate services internationally, such as finance and IT support, Hughes said.

The new hires will span roles in customer service, sales, claims, property, liability, accident and health insurance, as well as corporate finance, technology and compliance.

“Sedgwick is a place to build a career and make a meaningful difference in the lives of others,” Hughes stated. “We are looking for committed and highly motivated colleagues to join our growing team.”

Photo: Malcom Hughes with Sedgwick staff Georgina Vincent (left), Simon Murphy, and Niamh Moore. (Pix: Jason Clarke)