SEDA College Opens Up Online Tuition To All

19 Mar 2020 | 02.49 pm

Language school SEDA College, which closed physical classes on March 12, is offering free classes to all foreign students in Ireland and the world whose courses have been affected by the Covid-19 crisis. The free classes are available to all foreign students attending any English language college in any country – not just those at SEDA College Dublin.

The free broadcast classes are held throughout the day and can be accessed here.

Seda College CEO Tiago Mascarenhas (pictured) stated: “Many schools across Ireland and beyond have shut without offering a plan B to language students. We have a very comprehensive online platform in place and this can be accessed remotely and while on-the-go.

“We currently have 200,000 students from around the world registered on this platform, and we’re delighted to be in a position to open it to others who need our help at this challenging time. The service will be made freely available to all students, no matter where they have previously been studying.”

The college transferred instruction and assistance online for its 1,200 own students, and because many schools had to close without being able to provide such arrangements, SEDA says it took the decision to open its channels. Already, 800 students from other schools here and elsewhere have taken up the offer.

On-Hold Download

With many companies reporting significant increases in call volume, prolonged hold times for anxious callers have increased. But Audiocom has an answer — an on-hold message that help businesses to educate callers on how to stay safe and limit the Covid-19 outbreak.

The information in the free, downloadable on-hold message is from trustworthy sources such as the HSE, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US and the World Health Organisation.

The free downloads are here.