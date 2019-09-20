Security Risk Advisors Lands In Kilkenny

20 Sep 2019 | 02.58 pm

US cybersecurity firm Security Risk Advisors is to set up its European headquarters in Kilkenny, including a security operations centre that will cover the whole of Europe.

The Pennsylvania-based cybersecurity consulting company says 52 jobs will be created over the first five years of operation, with grant support coming from IDA Ireland.

This is SRA’s first international office outside the US, and will enable it to provide a 24 hour per day, 365 days per year service to monitor clients’ systems for attacks and to better serve its existing European customers and target new ones.

Meanwhile, Click Dimensions, which provides marketing technology and services for Microsoft Dynamics 365, has officially opened its new European customer operations centre in Cork, again with IDA state aid funded by Irish taxpayers.

The Cork office currently employs 22 people and Click Dimensions plans to add 28 more within two years. The focus will be on providing digital marketing services, technical support, applications engineering and customer success to support the company’ growing European customer base.

DMS Governance, a global governance, risk and compliance company, is to add 50 jobs in Cashel, where it recently acquired Aviation Corporate Services. The company expects its total headcount in Ireland to reach 200 people. It provides services to investment funds and managers, among others.