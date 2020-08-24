Sectoral Reports Chart Covid-19’s Impact

24 Aug 2020 | 10.51 am

The government has published a range of economic reports detailing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on specific sectors.

The Focus on Sectors 2020 comprises 16 reports cover sectors such as technology, retail, construction and tourism/hospitality. Each report summarises the sector’s pre-pandemic situation, the impact of Covid-19 so far, and issues, opportunities and challenges for the sector as it moves forward.

“Focus on Sectors 2020 provides a useful understanding into the challenges and opportunities facing sectors at this juncture, as the government looks towards the recovery phase and continues to support sectors to rebound from the Covid-19 shock,” said business minister Damien English (pictured).

“The impact of Covid-19 on the economy has been severe and some sectors have been more disproportionately affected than others. Tourism and hospitality sectors, aviation, and elements of the audiovisual sector remain in serious difficulty.

“For other sectors, the pandemic may present opportunities, like in the life sciences area, where the July Jobs Stimulus provided for a €25m investment to exploit emerging opportunities with potential for some high-value projects with significant economic benefits.

“However, the full extent of sectoral impacts is yet to play out and as such these sectoral reports present a snapshot at a point in time and against a backdrop of considerable uncertainty.”

The reports are free to access and are available here.