Second Helping Of Virtual Homewares Show

21 Oct 2020 | 02.54 pm

Former banker Jennifer Walsh is organising a virtual home show on November 21. Finished.ie will showcase the great and the good of Irish homewares through virtual stands.

Forty exhibitor stands will include interior designers, furniture suppliers, flooring, lighting, art and building suppliers. There will also be an Irish crafts area for those who want to do some Christmas shopping and support Irish.

Sponsored by Energia, the show is free to register and attend and takes place from 11am to 4pm.

Walsh (pictured), a home renovator, commented: “Many retail outlets in the homewares arena will have to close again but customers will still be able to access them and get free advice, inspiration and also purchase online at the show.

“Finished.ie will also champion green at this tough time and encourage people to buy from Irish businesses. It’s a new way to speak to customers, show catalogues, take orders and sell virtually. Lots of people are spending on their home this year and top of the lists are well functioning home office spaces, advice for planning open spaces better, new carpet and flooring, and also high end items from sofa upgrades to hot tubs.”

The event will have a Centre Stage which will be hosted by broadcaster and interiors lover Lorraine Keane.

Walsh says that half the visitors who attended the inaugural home show in June were interested in renovating or re-decorating their living space.

Pic: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland