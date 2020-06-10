Seaspray Financial Adds Wealth Management

10 Jun 2020 | 09.42 am

Investment and mortgage intermediary Seaspray Financial has announced the launch of Seaspray Private to advise clients on wealth management.

Founded by managing director Paul McGowan in 2017, Seaspray Financial says it manages and advises on over €200m of assets.

Seaspray Private will be led by Danny O’Leary (pictured). Among his former roles, O’Leary headed up BOI Private Banking outside Leinster.

The Seaspray Private team includes Brian Walsh, who also worked in Bank of Ireland Private Banking, and Adele Taylor, who formerly worked with O’Leary in BOI Private Banking in Galway. At Seaspray Private, O’Leary and Taylor will be based in Galway, and Brian Walsh in Cork.

Paul McGowan commented: “I’m confident our combined wealth and investment management experience of over 100 years will prove to be a highly compelling offering for both our existing and potential clients across Ireland.”

Danny O’Leary added: “Relationships build over many years and it is a huge privilege in my new role as head of Seaspray Private to be able to continue to create, grow and protect our clients’ wealth across generations.”

Seaspray Private partnered recently with BCP Asset Management for the marketing of an ESG bond that required minimum investment of €100,000.

Seaspray Financial Services Ltd is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. Ownership of the company is vested in a Malta entity.