Seanad Committee Calls For Anthem Protocols

17 Jul 2018 | 03.48 pm

A Seanad Committee has called for new protocols in relation to the use of the National Anthem. The committee has also recommended that the war-like wording of the anthem should remain unchanged.

The recommended protocols include a direction that all schools should be provided with the National Anthem in Irish, English and Irish Sign Language to assist in the teaching and learning of the anthem.

Also, on the eve of St. Patrick’s Day, school children should be encouraged to hold events where the anthem could be performed. In the committee’s view, these annual events could also include a celebration of the national flag and the anthems and flags of children of different backgrounds.

The Seanad Committee has also recommended that a copy of the National Anthem and should be issued with all new Irish passports.

The anthem does not have any formal recognition in legislation by the state and is no longer protected by copyright. In fact, the Irish language version was never formally adopted by the state. The committee was unanimous in their agreement that no sanctions or penalties should be put in place in relation to the use of the National Anthem.

Committee chairman Senator Paul Coghlan said: “One way or another the melody of our National Anthem threads through the hearts of our people, including all of our new citizens who stand proudly when it is being played at citizenship ceremonies, and we know it as our national song and one that is very precious to us. Like all precious things, it is worthy of protection and care.”