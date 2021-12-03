Seamus Hand Re-Elected KPMG Managing Partner

03 Dec 2021 | 11.54 am

Seamus Hand has been re-elected as Managing Partner of KPMG Ireland for a further 3-year term commencing in May 2022.

The DCU graduate joined the firm in 1993, was elected partner in 2002, and has been the firm’s Managing Partner since May 2019.

KPMG Ireland, which operates on an all-island basis, recently announced 350 new jobs and reported fee income of €434m in the last financial year. Headcount currently stands at c.3,800 people across offices in Dublin, Belfast, Cork and Galway.

Hand (pictured) commented: “I’ve been honoured to lead KPMG in Ireland for the last three years and it’s a real privilege to be re-elected by my partners to lead our firm for the next three years, in what I believe will be a really exciting time for our firm.

“Our success is based on the excellence and commitment of our 3,800 people, enabled through continued investment in technology and a relentless focus on quality. The expertise and quality of our team has enabled us to earn the confidence of exceptional clients, and we are very grateful to be able to work with them shaping their business at a time of fundamental change and tremendous opportunity.”

The firm recently announced plans to look for a new headquarters in Dublin, which it says will provide a state of the art, highly sustainable focal point for its staff and clients.

“Our commitment to Dublin city centre and our reputation as an attractive employer of talented people is reaffirmed by this ambition,” Hand added. “As a leader of an innovative, digitally enabled business I’m confident in the opportunities that will present in the Irish economy.”