Seamless Communications Made Simple For Business

Three’s Padraig Sheerin (pictured), Head of SME Business, and Karl McDermott, Head of 3Connected Solutions, have seen the future of business communications, and it’s seamless.

Watch their discussion on how saving money on your landlines can also help you deliver better support to your customers, and ultimately even to Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality opportunities for businesses of all sizes.

Your customers expect it. Your new generation of employees has grown up with it. Your business will benefit from it. Seamless communications provides not only tangible cost savings, but also efficiency and productivity advantages that will make any size of business more competitive and more profitable.

What Seamless Communications Means for Businesses

• Many businesses adopt seamless communications solely for the cost-savings compared with traditional landlines. However, there are far broader benefits for everyone involved – inside and outside the business. Learn more in this video:

Employee and Customer Benefits

• Adoption of seamless communications in any business needs to be led from the top down, because its benefits can change the way the whole business operates. As with any journey you need only one reason to begin, but the future opportunities – from video to Virtual Reality – are huge. Learn more in this video:

Seamless Communications: The Way Ahead

• The bigger picture brings about the most benefits. In this final clip, Padraig and Karl discuss the experience of hairdressing chain Peter Mark.

