22 May 2018 | 09.49 am

Sustainable Energy Awards are a great opportunity for businesses, public bodies and communities to get recognition for outstanding energy achievements, writes Majella Kelleher, Head of Energy Demand Management with the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI)

It’s plain to see that there’s an awful lot of sustainable energy activity going on around the country. Large and small businesses are pursuing energy efficiency to improve their bottom line and the public sector are making major inroads on their 33% savings target, acting as an exemplar for others.

Homeowners are using less energy in their homes and making them cosier and cheaper to run. Communities are coming together to see how they can transform their buildings and looking at new ways of sourcing their energy. Researchers are probing for new solutions that will make our energy system even cleaner.

Excellence in Energy Management

Every day in the SEAI we witness excellence in sustainable energy being carried out in every part of our economy. Organisations and individuals who excel in this area need to be recognised and awarded. Their energy saving projects inspire and motivate those who are looking to reduce their energy use.

These leaders are paving the way to a low-carbon economy. They deserve the recognition of all of us and their efforts should be showcased so they can be replicated.

SEAI Sustainable Energy Awards

The Sustainable Energy Awards are Ireland’s longest running energy leadership awards. The Awards recognise and reward excellence in energy efficiency and renewable energy and are open to organisations, businesses or communities who are setting new standards in the reduction of fossil fuel use.

Award Categories

Entries can include any combination of electricity, heat or transport initiatives. There are nine categories to choose from, including large business, small business, public sector, community, buildings, energy manager or team, and research, which has a bursary of up to €10,000.

New to the 2018 Awards programme is the Renewable Energy Award, which recognises significant achievement in the deployment of renewable energy at scale in Ireland.

This year the Awards have two category sponsors: Gas Networks Ireland (Large Business – Energy Management) and Enprova (Large Business – Energy Project).

Last year entrants to the Awards demonstrated savings of €27 million through innovative sustainable energy projects. The top prize for Energy Team of the Year went to Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) who implemented an organisation-wide approach to saving energy, with staff and students working together. The Institute surpassed its 33% energy efficiency target and is saving an impressive €300,000 per year on energy bills.

Dairygold took home the Large Business Energy Management Award for completing seven significant energy management projects and delivering annual savings of €300,000. The National Ambulance Service won the Public Sector Award for reducing fuel use and emissions from a combination of driver behaviour change, an eco-anti-idle system and built-in solar chargers.

The closing date for entries is Friday, 8 June 2018. The winners will be announced at a gala event on the 25 October 2018. For more information on the Awards, see here.

Photo: Elaine Sheridan (left), Waterford IT; Jim Gannon, CEO of SEAI; and Elaine Greenan,Waterford IT (Pic: Naoise Culhane)