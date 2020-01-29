SEAI Energy Show Returns To RDS

29 Jan 2020 | 01.29 pm

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland’s (SEAI) Energy Show returns to the RDS in April, showcasing the latest energy-saving and renewable energy technologies and services.

The SEAI Energy Show takes place in the RDS on April 1 and 2. The free-to-attend event will be of interest to businesses and organisations interested in saving energy or switching to clean energy solutions.

As well as 150 exhibitors showcasing the latest technologies and services, the SEAI Energy Show will also hold expert seminars and workshops.

Among the topics for the seminars this year are electric vehicles and charging infrastructure for fleets; energy-efficient buildings and best practice for incorporating renewable heat in large buildings.

Last year, over 4,000 people attended the SEAI Energy Show over the two days.

This year, visitors will see everything from smart energy management systems and lighting technology innovations to clean energy solutions for commercial, industrial and residential sectors. There will also be free test drives in the latest electric vehicles on the Irish market, with a focus on fleet users.

New for 2020 will be a Meet the Expert area, where visitors can pre-book one-to-one meetings for business insights on topics such as renewable heat, heat pumps, insulation, large-scale wind energy, lighting, solar PV and battery storage.

Sessions must be pre-booked and early booking is advised.

Visitors can also visit the extended Lighting Pavilion, which will highlight the importance of lighting in relation to energy efficiency, carbon reduction and wellbeing.

Case studies will demonstrate significant energy savings achieved by business lighting upgrades, and experts will be discussing the benefits of Human Centric Lighting, which is being used to improve people’s motivation, wellbeing and productivity.

The SEAI Energy Theatre will also return to the SEAI Energy Show this year, offering free 45-minute talks by industry experts on the latest policy and market developments.

Visitors can also download a custom app for the SEAI Energy Show to help manage daily schedules and facilitate business networking opportunities.

Register for the event on seai.ie/events/seai-energy-show.