SEAI Energy Awards Open For Entries

08 May 2018 | 08.24 am

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland is looking for Ireland’s ‘energy leaders’ once again, with entries now open for the energy efficiency agency’s SEAI Energy Awards for this year.

The agency is searching for organisations which can demonstrate innovative approaches to clean energy, with high replication potential. The awards recognise and reward excellence in all aspects of energy efficiency and renewable energy. Businesses, public bodies and communities working towards a cleaner energy future are encouraged to apply.

Entries can include any combination of electricity, heat or transport initiatives. There are nine categories, including large business, small business, public sector, community, buildings, energy manager or team, and research, which has a bursary of up to €10,000.

New to the 2018 programme is the Renewable Energy Award, which will recognise significant achievement in the deployment of renewable energy at scale.

Head of business Majella Kelleher said: “The SEAI Energy Awards are a great opportunity for businesses, public bodies and communities to get recognition for outstanding energy achievements. Energy efficiency makes financial as well as environmental sense.

“There is growing momentum in Ireland’s progress towards a low carbon society. I strongly encourage people and businesses to enter the SEAI Energy Awards 2018 to highlight their own success and to encourage others to take part.”

Last year entrants demonstrated savings of €27m. The top prize for Energy Team of the Year went to Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT), which implemented an organisation-wide approach to saving energy, with staff and students working together. The Institute surpassed its 33% energy efficiency target and is saving an impressive €300,000 per year on energy bills.

Further information and details on how to enter are available on the SEAI website, and the closing date is Friday 8 June next. The winners will be announced at a gala event on 25 October.

Photo: Elaine Sheridan and Elaine Greenan (right) of Waterford IT with SEAI chief executive Jim Gannon. (Pic: Naoise Culhane)