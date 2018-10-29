SEAI Announces Sustainable Energy Awards

29 Oct 2018 | 10.24 am

Gurteen College in Tipperary has won an award from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland for its renewable energy programme implemented by manager Mike Pearson (pictured).

Pearson was selected as Energy Manager of the Year for the college’s ambitious scheme that includes a wind turbine, solar electricity system and a biomass boiler, all of which are included in the college’s education module for students.

The biomass boiler is fuelled from 80 acres of willow grown on site and provides 80% of the colleges heating each year.

SEAI chief executive Jim Gannon said: “The 80 plus entrants in this year’s awards have made energy savings of €38m and they are responsible for €30m in energy generated from renewables, which is equivalent to powering 166,000 homes.”

Aut Even Hospital in Kilkenny took the award for small businesses, having driven down its energy costs by more than 20% via a fully financed energy performance contract with Veolia.

Wyeth Nutrition won the the large business award for its ‘energy efficiency journey’ involving verified energy saving projects including building and control upgrades, heat recovery, system optimisations, lean manufacturing, and more, all to the ISO 50001 Energy Management standard, saving half the company’s annual energy cost.

Lidl featured as the leading all-Ireland business in energy savings, with a multifaceted programme where every step of the energy life cycle is challenged to identify improvements, from end users in stores, all the way to the source of energy supply. The result has been a reduction in carbon intensity of over 50% vs 2016 levels and cost savings of €600,000.

the research category winner was Mpower for its work with the Tallaght Community Living Lab. The company received a €10,000 research bursary for the research project which ultimately aims to develop a model for communities to produce and share electricity at a local level.

The Aran Islands Community Energy Cooperative was recognised for its work in completing energy upgrades on more than half the dwellings and buildings on the islands and introducing electric vehicles, while Sligo University Hospital took the public sector award.

Full details on all winners are available from the SEAI website.