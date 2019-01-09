Sea Box To Launch ‘Amazon For Heating Supplies’

09 Jan 2019 | 10.31 am

Heating and specialist container provide Sea Box Group is to launch two e-commerce websites based in Cork, which it says will bring 20 jobs to the city within the next two years.

The two sites will be called ‘Sea Box Shop’ and ‘NRG Store’ and will partner with various companies to offer products. Sea Box expects there will be 10,000 products available on both platforms by the end of 2019, in Ireland as well as internationally.

Managing director Patrick Hogan said: “We are very excited about launching our two new online businesses. Both businesses will be like the Amazon for heating supplies. This will all be managed out of Cork.”

Sea Box Shop will sell online container parts and other related container items. It is expected to have a product line of more than 300 unique items. NRG Store will focus on online heating, cooling and energy sales to domestic and commercial customers.

Hogan said: “NRG Online will allow tradespeople to plan their week’s work and have products delivered from our multiple filaments centres around Europe in time for their needs onsite. We will also be offering finance options so that people will be able to spread the cost of the project.” The company is now recruiting for both sites.

Sea Box Group was set up in 2016 by Hogan and chief executive Jim Brennan, and specialises in the design, custom modification and manufacturing of ISO shipping and storage containers. The group offers standard shipping containers in various sizes, as well as containers that can be customised to serve as equipment, tactical, or personnel shelters, together with a full line of parts, accessories and container enhancements.

Its NRG Awareness division is a specialist home heating company offering off-the-shelf solutions to reduce costs. It says customers can reduce their home and commercial heating bills by up to 60% using its ‘hands on’ approach to minimising energy waste.

Photo: Andrew Salerno, Sea Box Inc, and Patrick Hogan (Pic: Shane O’Neill)