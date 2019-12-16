Screwfix Opens Irish Outlets

16 Dec 2019 | 09.45 am

Hardware retailer Screwfix is embarking on a bricks-and-mortar expansion in Ireland, with three stores opening this month to complement its existing online business.

The Screwfix stores are located in Sandyford and Swords in Dublin, and in Waterford city. A fourth outlet will open in Ennis, Co. Clare in early 2020.

The retailer plans to open up to 40 stores in Ireland over the coming years, creating 400 jobs.

Screwfix launched its Irish website in 2014, selling trade tools, hardware, DIY supplies, plumbing and electrical equipment. The business was founded in the UK in the late 1970s and was acquired by Kingfisher group in 1999, which also owns B&Q.

Screwfix operates 1,300 stores in Europe, Russia and Turkey. Owner Kingfisher has struggled with falling profits in recent years, including a 13% drop (to £693m) in 2018.

Kingfisher revealed earlier this year that it was considering closing several loss-making stores; it also closed its 19 Screwfix outlets in Germany.

The company said that its Screwfix outlets in Ireland will each stock 10,000 products, including power tools and workwear, heating and electrical good.

John Mewett, CEO of Screwfix, said that the decision to open physical stores in Ireland was as a direct result of increasing demand from Irish tradespeople for the company’s products.

“Our Irish customers are already committed to our Screwfix.ie website, but we know the convenience a Screwfix store provides their local town. We’re excited about the times ahead and look forward to welcoming customers to our new stores,” Mewett added.

Photo: The Screwfix store in Sandyford, Co. Dublin