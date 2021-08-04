Screwfix Adding 11 More Stores This Year

04 Aug 2021 | 12.31 pm

British retailer of trade tools, accessories and hardware products Screwfix is to open a further 11 stores in Ireland in 2021, bringing the total number of Irish outlets to 29.

The retailer’s Irish expansion will lead to the creation of 140 jobs working across retail management, service assistants and supervisor roles.

New Screwfix stores have already recently opened in Carlow, Athlone, Portlaoise, Dublin (Kylemore Road) and Letterkenny.

Screwfix first entered the Irish market in 2019 and sells over 10,000 products in store 24,000 products online or over for phone for delivery or collection in store.

The company is owned by Kingfisher plc which operates 1,400 home improvement stores and various e-commerce platforms across Europe under various retail banners.

The group counts over 83,000 employees across eight European countries

Screwfix CEO John Mewett said: “The growing demand for convenience has led to the opening of more stores to help our busy customers get their jobs done.

“We know that time is money for our customers and our new stores in Ireland will not only enable us to provide our customers with added convenience and certainty, but also allows us to provide even more job opportunities for local communities.”