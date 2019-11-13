Scouring The Globe For Dividend Stars

13 Nov 2019 | 05.01 pm

Chris Sparks examines some investment funds that have potential to offer superior returns to deposits.

Super Retail Group isn’t well known in Ireland but it’s a household name in Australia, with over 670 retail stores and trading under such brands as BCF Boating Camping Fishing, Macpac, Rebel and Supercheap Auto. Based in Brisbane, Super Retail Group has annual turnover of c€1.5bn and is on the radar of the Zurich stock pickers in Dublin who run the Dividend Growth Fund.

Public companies that grow their dividends are often doing something right, though other times the trading fundamentals don’t justify the payout. On its own, therefore, a rising dividend is no guarantee of share price appreciation. The Zurich fund managers say they seek out equities with dividend yields higher than their markets’ dividend yield, and which have the capacity to further increase cash returns to shareholders. They also screen out equities where the dividends are deemed unsustainable.

Launched in 2005, Dividend Growth Fund has €209m under management and the net is spread wide, with Zurich stating that the fund has positions in a range of 50 to 250 stocks. The top ten holdings include Seagate Technology, UK house-builder Barratt Developments (75% divvie hike in past four years), and Aircastle, a US firm that deals in commercial flight equipment.

Zurich rates this fund as medium to high risk, cautioning that that the value of an investment can go down and up sharply, with the potential for greater returns over the long term. Pre-charges appreciation year to date is 11.8%, and on a 3-year view the annual gain has been 4.4%. The 5-year annualised return is 6.5%, and 10.6% over the past ten years.

Protected Funds For Cautious Investors

New Ireland has high hopes for its new Sentinel Fund, billed as ‘a protected fund with a difference’. It’s pitched at cautious investors who leave their funds on deposit for very meagre returns. Sentinel, a multi-asset fund, holds out the lure of upside with the promise that the value of an investment in the fund – excluding fees and charges – will never fall below 85% of its highest value.

The protection element is provided by New Ireland’s parent, Bank of Ireland, and the fund manager is Bank of Ireland Investment Markets. Details on the cost of this protection are slightly nebulous. New Ireland states that in a flat or rising market the protection cost will reduce the return investors receive compared with the return from a similar fund with no protection.

New Ireland explains: “The cost of the protection varies depending on market performance. We estimate that it will reduce fund performance by c.1% per annum. The fund is more likely to appeal to investors who prefer knowing what their maximum loss could be than investors seeking to maximise returns.”

The Sentinel KIDD document references entry cost of 0.16% of the sum invested (excluding the intermediary commission) and an exit cost of 0.08%. The ongoing annual management charge is 2.0%, and it appears that the fund protection cost is on top of that.

Unlike some protected funds, Sentinel is not time-locked, and New Ireland is recommending a minimum recommended investment period of at least seven years. The fund is for lump sum investments only, not regular savers, and while investors can cash out at any time, early encashment charges may apply.

Zurich Life offers two similar funds, Protected 80 and Protected 70. Launched in 2010, the two funds have attracted a combined €54m from investors. The 80 and 70 numbers refer to the percentage protection floor of the sum invested. Protected 80 has an equities/cash split of 54%/46%, while for Protected 70 the equities/cash split 81%/19%. The pre-charges 5-year annualised return with 70 is 4.1%, and 1.9% for the more cautious Protected 80.