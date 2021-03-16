Scooter Renter Gears Up For Irish Launch

16 Mar 2021 | 12.11 pm

American scooter rental company Bird says it will launch an Irish operation once legislation permits, and is investing €126m into its European business.

Irishman Brendan O’Driscoll, currently global head of product at the company, will take up an executive role in the European and Irish operations, as head of product, growth and data.

The Irish and British operation will be managed by former EMEA expansion lead Charlotte Bailey, while Renaud Fages has been appointed global head of operations.

O’Driscoll commented: “I’ve been excited for years about the prospect of helping to bring Bird and shared micro-mobility home to Ireland. Once legislation is passed in Ireland, promoting e-scooter access and encouraging routine micro-mobility use will absolutely critical as we slowly lift pandemic restrictions and businesses begin to reopen.

“By simplifying our Global Ride Pass features and adding new pricing plans based on rider needs, Irish customers would be getting Bird’s very best customer offering.”

Bailey added: “Everyone at Bird is really excited about this significant investment we’re making in our European business and the progress Ireland is making towards shared micro-mobility. We’ve got big plans for Ireland, and hope to operational not only in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway, but also smaller cities and large towns throughout the country.”

Bird hopes to make agreements with cities and towns that tailor each local offering.

The company says European renters account for nearly one out of every two Bird hires globally.

Chief executive Travis VanderZanden said: “Europe is playing a leading role, not only in embracing micro-EVs but in redesigning cities to safely promote their use. We’re committed to working with cities to advance these incredibly positive initiatives by investing in the technology, as well as the safety, equity and sustainability programs, that will usher in the next generation of clean urban mobility across the continent.”

