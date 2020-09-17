ScanSmart Automates Track & Trace For Bars

17 Sep 2020 | 12.50 pm

ScanSmart has introduced a system that enables pubs and restaurants comply with the track and trace regulations to combat Covid-19.

A bar or restaurant enabled with the ScanSmart system places a QR code at the entrance, at reception, or on each table. Customers scan the code with their smartphone camera, follow the link and fill in their details.

“And that’s it,” says co-founder David Cooke (pictured). “ScanSmart will allow a pub or restaurant to know who was at a table and when they arrived, and also lets customers know how long they can stay.

“Establishments can view all guest check-ins and can easily cross reference this with point of sale records should an inspection be carried out.

“We developed this product for speed and simplicity. A pub or restaurant can have this solution in place in five minutes and it costs just €15 a month. It’s a perfect example of great technology making a difficult situation simple. We are partnering with industry associations such as the Restaurants Association of Ireland, which represents in excess of 3,000 members.”

Among those using the system is Dublin restaurant Ukiyo. Owner Duncan Maguire commented: “ScanSmart has been really useful since we re-opened. It allows us to record all the necessary details of customers very cost effectively. I think customers are impressed that we have gone to such lengths and it give them peace of mind. ScanSmart is an essential piece of kit for anyone in the hospitality sector.”

ScanSmart was founded by David Cooke, Brian Jones and Paul Kidney in 2019 and is part of the Eason Electronic International Group, which develops enterprise grade retail and mobile payment systems for prepaid airtime, prepaid electricity, and bill payments used by network operators and retailers.