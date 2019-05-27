SBCI Funding For SMEs Tops €1bn

27 May 2019 | 01.12 pm

The Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI), the national promotional institution for low-cost flexible funding for SMEs, has published a 2019 progress update and its 2018 annual report.

The organisaiton says that through 2018 the SBCI expanded its portfolio of available credit supports for SMEs. This included providing further liquidity to its non-bank on-lending partners, while growing the risk-sharing schemes it delivers on behalf of the government.

In 2018 the SBCI launched its second risk-sharing product, the €300m Brexit Loan Scheme, following the its first risk-sharing product in 2017, the €150m Agriculture Cashflow Support Scheme.

The Brexit Loan Scheme, offered through AIB, Bank of Ireland and Ulster Bank, enables eligible businesses to access low-cost loans of up to €1.5 million at a maximum rate of 4% to address the challenges presented by Brexit.

Last year also saw the SBCI develop its third risk-sharing product, the €300m Future Growth Loan Scheme. This scheme opened for eligibility applications last month and will be offered by up to five on-lenders, with AIB, Bank of Ireland, KBC and Ulster Bank indicating their willingness to participate.

This scheme will support SMEs making strategic long-term investments. It offers loans of up to €3 million at rates from 3.5% and loans up to €500k will be unsecured.

• Download SBCI annual report 2018

The annual report notes a strong geographical spread of SBCI loans across all regions. The south-western region is Ireland’s biggest user of SBCI loans, accounting for one in five new loans in 2018.

Agriculture continues to be the largest sector supported by SBCI loans, at c.30% of total new loans. Construction Services, Wholesale & Retail, Admin & Support, and Manufacturing Services are also strongly represented.

Seventy per cent of loans in 2018 were used by SMEs to invest in growing the business, with 30% used for working capital purposes. As at end-March 2019, the SBCI says its loan funding through on-lenders supported 26,760 SMEs, with total SBCI loans drawn down from inception exceeding €1 billion.

Low-Cost Funding

CEO Nick Ashmore (pictured) stated: “2018 saw the SBCI extend its capabilities as a risk-sharing provider, partnering with banks, non-banks and European institutions to maximise the benefits available to SMEs that need low-cost funding.

“We have built on our early years as a conduit for channelling low-cost funding to SMEs to successfully expand our role through risk-sharing, which allows us to meet the needs of a bigger and broader range of SMEs.

“While it is still early days for the Brexit Loan Scheme and the Future Growth Loan Scheme, we are confident that take-up levels will increase in line with greater clarity and certainty emerging on the precise shape that Brexit will take and as businesses seek to make longer term investments.

“We will continue to expand our role as an intermediary for the effective use of EU financing supports relevant to Irish businesses and the delivery of additional types of financial instruments which will enable SMEs to grow and scale-up their businesses.”

SBCI chairperson Barbara Cotter added: “Guarantee Schemes, such as the Brexit Loan Scheme and the Future Growth Loan Scheme, are critical in assisting SMEs in accessing lower-cost, flexible funding which allows them to innovate, invest and grow their businesses. Furthermore, the SBCI’s ongoing support of its non-bank on-lenders continues to promote competition in the Irish finance market.”

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe commented: “The SBCI is delivering on its mandate to provide effective financial supports for Irish SMEs and ensure a diverse range of types and sources of finance for them as they provide sustainable economic growth.”