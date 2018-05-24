24 May 2018 | 11.51 am

The Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI) has extended its lending facility to on-lender Bibby Financial Services Ireland by an additional €25m.

This increase in funds is available immediately and will enable businesses across Ireland to access favourable rates for invoice finance facilities offered by Bibby Financial Services Ireland.

The SBCI is a state-backed agency created to provide access to greater financing choices for SMEs through a network of finance partners. In 2016, the SBCI partnered with Bibby Financial Services Ireland to make €45m in funding available to Irish businesses.

The funding facility offers SMEs a discount of up to 1.5% on existing invoice finance services offered by Bibby Financial Services Ireland. SMEs can avail of the funding to provide an immediate cash injection, as well as the ongoing working capital required to grow and expand the business.

The funding amount is a minimum of €50,000, with a maximum amount of €5m. The minimum funding facility is for two years.

Mark O’Rourke, managing director at Bibby Financial Services Ireland, said that the additional funding help her firm to support many more Irish businesses. “SMEs are the powerhouse of the Irish economy. Ensuring that the funding needs of SMEs are met in Ireland in 2018 will be paramount to the growth of the economy,” she added.

Nick Ashmore (pictured), CEO of SBCI, said that the Bibby lending extension demonstrated SBCI’s ongoing efforts to deliver greater financing choice to the Irish lending market. “With this additional funding, SMEs that need to grow and scale-up their businesses will be able to access lower cost, more flexible and competitive funding solutions.”

Bibby Financial Services Ireland is part of Bibby Financial Services Group, an independent financial services partner. The Irish operation was established in 2006 and has an expert team of 30 employees based in Sandyford, Dublin.