Credit Union Opens Retail Branch In Docklands

27 Oct 2017 | 10.42 am

Savvi, the country’s second-largest credit union, has opened a ‘retail banking hub’ in Dublin’s Docklands with an investment of €4m.

The outlet extends to 4,500 sq ft beside Grand Canal Quay and includes a cafe area where members can work or socialise, booths in lieu of counters, soft seating areas, an interactive community wall, meeting room pods for private conversations and a multimedia group meeting room available to the local community.

The new hub with its extended services aims to cater for what chief executive Robert Cooper describes as “a strong appetite among this community for an alternative to banks, for a financial services provider centred around members rather than shareholders”.

Cooper added: “There are in excess of 100,000 people living and working in the Docklands area, many of them without a connection to a credit union. We see this as fertile ground for Savvi. From the moment they enter our new hub, people will see we do things differently to your average credit union or your typical bank.”

In addition to the loan products it has been providing for over 50 years, the credit union is also geared up for internet banking, current accounts and debit cards.

Savvi will be encouraging employers in the docklands area to facilitate the traditional credit union savings model — payroll deduction at source. “Working with a credit union is an easy way for an employer to show they care about the financial well-being of staff,” said Cooper. “Our proposition has already gained strong traction with companies in the area.”

Savvi was formerly called St Patrick’s (ESB) Credit Union and has been trading since 1962. Through mergers in recent years with five other credit union entities in the Dublin area, membership has grown to over 20,000. The credit union says it has assets of over €360m.