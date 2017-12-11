11 Dec 2017 | 09.40 am

Twenty-six office blocks in Dublin have been demolished and replaced since 2014, according to a new report from Savills Ireland. The report, which examines how the Dublin offices landscape is changing, also reveals that office redevelopments have been focused almost exclusively on the city centre, with 21 projects (81%) in Dublin 2, four in Dublin 4 (15%), and only one in the suburbs.

The average age of offices when they are knocked-down is 40.5 years and the redevelopment programme typically takes one-and-a-half years. The average size of the demolished blocks is 3,643 sq. m., whereas their replacements average 4,968 sq. m. This represents an average size gain of 36.4%.

Savills also found that the ICT sector continues to be a big driver of the demand for Dublin office space – ICT occupiers accounted for 73,762 sq m (41%) of total take-up in the first three quarters of 2017.

Four new office blocks, totalling 20,359 sq. m., were completed in Q3 2017. This brings year-to-date completions to 122,645 sq. m., while completions since the current cycle began have now reached 199,567 sq. m. In addition to the space that has already been completed a further 393,000 sq. m. is presently under construction.

According to Dr. John McCartney, director of research at Savills Ireland, higher density office development will improve the efficiency and sustainability of Dublin as a business location.

“Dublin city centre has the best public transport links in Ireland and its connectivity has been further improved by the opening of Luas Cross City. The higher density office development that we are seeing is allowing more people to benefit from these transport links in their day-to-day commutes,” he maintained.

The Savills report notes that it is not just office developers who are attracted to the city centre — three city centre offices have been been converted to alternative uses since 2014. These include Findlater House on O’Connell St. and Pinebrook House on Harcourt St. both of which have been converted to hotels.

Oisin House on Pearse St. – a dated office block from 1973 – is now being redeveloped for student housing and two further buildings — Creation House on Grafton St. and 10-12 Trinity Street – have had their first-floor offices converted to retail use.

Elsewhere in the report, Savills notes that the vacancy rate in Dublin offices currently stands at 9.3%, while rents are rising by about 5% per annum. Further rental growth is expected over the next two years, but at a slowing rate, as supply begins to catch up with the backlog of demand.

