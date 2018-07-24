Savills Pushes The Boat Out At Leopardstown

24 Jul 2018 | 08.54 am

Estate agent Savills is to sponsor a Grade 1 chase at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival, with the December 28th meeting branded as The Savills Day at Leopardstown.

Pat Keogh, chief executive of Leopardstown Racecource, said: “The Savills Chase is a race with a fine history and it is wonderful to see such a strong international brand supporting it. Thanks to their generous support we will be increasing the prize fund to €175,000 for this year.”

The 3-mile steeplechase was first run in its current form in 1992. Previous winners include Denman, Beef or Salmon, Synchronised, Tidal Bay and Bobs Worth.

Savills Ireland managing director Angus Potterton added: “The Leopardstown Christmas Festival has always been a significant occasion during the Christmas season in Ireland, and the Grade 1 Savills Chase is the highlight of the week. The race brings together an elite group of horses, jockeys and trainers which mirrors our own business, bringing together the very best talent in the property industry.”

Photo: Pat Keogh (left), Angus Potterton and jockey Sean Flanagan (right). (Pic: Iain White / Fennell Photography)