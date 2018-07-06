Saturday Is Clubcard Day

06 Jul 2018 | 01.49 pm

Tesco says it will have “a day of deals, prizes and fun” in its stores around the country tomorrow, to mark the 21st anniversary of the launch of its loyalty card, Clubcard, and to reward existing shoppers and to welcome new ones.

The Tesco Clubcard came into being in 1997 and now has one million cardholders in Ireland. Apart from the points earned, which can be redeemed as a cash discount or exchanged for other offers, Clubcard also partners with Bord Gáis Energy, Dublin Zoo, Milano, Odeon, Stena Line and Irish Ferries.

The card has evolved over the years, too, says the company, reinvented as a key fob for easy use and also going online, the latest advance in that area being the integration of the Clubcard into the Tesco mobile app, so that customers can scan their phone in-store and see all their unredeemed vouchers.

Clubcard manager Joyce Kelly said: “Irish shoppers have changed a lot over the last 21 years, and while lots of other things from 1997 may have gone out of fashion, the demand for loyalty and access to offers and savings remains strong.

“Clubcard membership has allowed customers to use these savings when they need them and to plan for times of the year when their vouchers will be an even greater help.

“With Clubcard Day, it’s our way of rewarding customers for their years of loyalty, whether they were with us from the start in 1997 or more recently, we’ve got offers to help you and your family.”

But Kelly warned that shoppers should visit stores early on Saturday 7 July to get good deals. “When they’re gone; they’re gone!,” she said.