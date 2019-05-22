Sarita Johnston Leaves Enterprise Ireland 

22 May 2019 | 03.18 pm

Sarita Johnston, HPSU department manager in Enterprise Ireland, has left the state agency to join Sodexo.

In her now role Johnston (pictured) will be business development manager for corporate services, reporting into Steven White, business development director.

Within the corporate sector in Ireland, Sodexo works with clients in finance, pharma, technology and FMCG, including Ervia, Gas Networks Ireland, Bord Bia, Central Bank, PayPal, Dell and Microsoft.

Johnston had been working in Enterprise Ireland since 1996 across multiple sectors from industrial and life sciences, consumer, software and technology services and cleantech. She also held roles in the regions and in commercial evaluation.

She was responsible for supporting and boosting the number of innovative, export-oriented businesses with the potential to grow and scale internationally. She holds a Bachelor of Business (Hons Degree) and an MBS from Liverpool John Moores University in the UK.

Julie Ennis, managing director, Corporate Services, Sodexo Ireland, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Sarita to the company, where her experience in both the public and private sector will be immensely valuable in expanding and growing our corporate services portfolio in Ireland.”.

Sodexo is a leading provider of food and facilities management services to clients in business and industry, education, financial services and healthcare in Ireland and Northern Ireland. It employs c. 3,700 people in 230 locations with a turnover of €141 million in 2018.