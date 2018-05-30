SAP Reseller Wins Singapore Contract

30 May 2018 | 08.36 am

Thousands of bank customers in Asia will benefit from an online and mobile platform developed by Dublin-based company Enterpryze, which has done a deal with United Overseas Bank in Singapore to use its software.

The Enterpryze platform is a solution which allows online and mobile access to SAP Business One, and United Overseas Bank intends to make it available to customers over the next two years, in order to help them digitise their businesses.

Enterprise’s BizSmart software is one of two management solutions selected by UOB that it will discount to its business customers in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam. Enterpryze will deliver the bulk of the services, including invoicing, inventory management, expenses, with a payroll system delivered separately by Singapore-based HReasily.

Founder Morgan Browne (pictured) said: “This is global validation of our solution. This opens us up to a market of 40,000 companies and 200,000 users by the end of 2019, which in its own right is a huge opportunity for the business but it’s also what will flow from this thanks to the global recognition the partnership will give Enterpryze. Banks all over the world will be looking at this move to support their customers by one of the biggest players in the industry.”

The deal is part of the bank’s resposne to a drive to increase SME’s efficiency in Asia, where SME productivity can be as low as 20% of that of larger companies. Once BizSmart is up and running, UOB’s SME customers will be able to automate administrative processes, reducing time spent on administrative work by almost half and allowing the SMEs to free resources for other areas of business.