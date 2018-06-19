Sanderson Recruitment Opens Limerick Office

19 Jun 2018 | 02.07 pm

Recruitment agency Sanderson Recruitment has expanded its presence in Ireland with the opening of a new office in Limerick.

Sanderson launched in Ireland in 2015 when managing director Donal O’Donoghue (pictured) went into business with the owners of Resource Solutions Group (RSG plc), who have operated the Sanderson brand in the UK since 1975.

Sanderson in Ireland specialises in selection and recruitment of middle and senior level appointments across accounting & finance, sales & marketing, human resources, supply chain & procurement, and IT & change management.

The agency, which currently employs 25 people, recently moved to a larger Dublin office on Westland Row and opened an office in Limerick, headed up by Brian Carmody.

In the year to June 2017, Sanderson Recruitment Ireland Ltd increased turnover to €1,260,000 from €470,000 the previous year. The company booked an operating profit of €87,000 compared with a loss of €99,000 in 2015/16. Trade debtors expanded to €310,000 from €170,000 the previous year.

According to O’Donoghue: “Turnover is growing at around 30% annually as industry increasingly relies on professional recruitment support in the search for talent.”

Clients in Ireland include Aviva, Coca-Cola, Sky, Kelloggs, AIB, Royal London Ireland, Permanent TSB, Keyword Studios and Virgin Media.

Sanderson offices operate in Bristol, Cardiff, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, London, Leeds, Manchester, Reading and Southampton, and now in Limerick. Group turnover was circa €400m in the year to June 2018.