10 Aug 2018 | 12.03 pm

While most of the attention in recent days has been on the launch of Samsung’s high-priced Note 9 smartphone, the Korean tech giant also introduced a new smart watch.

Galaxy Watch picks up from where Samsung left off with its Gear range of wearable devices. Rebranded to tie in with the Galaxy mobile phone, the new watch comes in two sizes and with three colour options.

The 46mm model has a 1.3-inch display and comes in silver, while the 42mm model, with a 1.2-inch display, is available in black and rose gold.

Samsung claims that that the battery on the larger model will last for up to 80 hours with typical usage, while the smaller watch should last for up to 45 hours after charging.

Apps in Galaxy Watch include a sleep tracker, calorie counter, exercise guides and a ‘stress management tracker’ that prompts users to try deep breathing when under duress. The device has 4GB of memory.

Galaxy Watch is also water resistant, Samsung says. Prices have not been announced for the Galaxy Watch in Ireland, nor the release date.