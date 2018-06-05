Sammon Contracting Goes Into Liquidation

05 Jun 2018 | 12.46 pm

Sammon Contracting Ireland Ltd has been placed into liquidation today after the Examiner to the company Michael McAteer made a High Court petition to have the company wound up. The High Court has appointed Stephen Tennant of Grant Thornton as the liquidator.

Sammon went into Examinership in April when the suspension of the Schools Bundle 5 PPP project had a major impact on the company. This followed the collapse of UK building company Carillion PLC which went into liquidation in January.

The InspiredSpaces consortium formed by Carillion, the Dutch Infrastructure Fund and a group of international debt funders were awarded the contract by the NDFA to build five schools and an Institute of Further Education under the Schools Bundle 5 PPP contract.

Sammon Contracting was appointed as the building sub-contractor to Carillion, where Carillion had assumed the role of main contractor to the joint venture consortium.

Sammon said its strategy to exit the Examinership depended on the ability of the company to resume work on the Schools Bundle 5 PPP project. “Unfortunately, the final decision by the InspiredSpaces consortium on the award of the completion contract for the Schools Bundle 5 contract has been delayed on a number of occasions,” the company stated.

“The timing of the award and commencement of this contract is unclear at this time. Regrettably, these ongoing circumstances have created a continuing and fundamental uncertainty for the business beyond the point when the Examinership would have ended.”

Total Liabilities

According to the latest filed accounts, Sammon Contracting Ireland Ltd ended 2016 with total liabilities of €29.3m. Of those liabilities, €6m related to trade creditors, and €20.5m were categorised as ‘accruals and subcontractors’.

In December 2016, Sammon Contracting’s trade debtors amounted to €22.9m, up from €8.7m a year earlier. Outstanding bank funding at end 2016 was €1.5m, which Ulster Bank advanced that year as part of €3m facility.

Sammon said the jobs of around 200 people will be impacted by the liquidation, most of whom are employed in Kilcock Co. Kildare. The Examiner informed the High Court that a small subsidiary of the Sammon Group – a manufacturing unit trading as Miceal Sammon Woodcraft Limited (Woodcraft) – may be in a position to exit Examinership following a Scheme of Arrangement with its creditors and securing the necessary funding. This business manufactures aluminium windows, doors and curtain walling products as well as joinery and fitted furniture products

Sammon Group founder and CEO Miceál Sammon (pictured) commented: “This is a painful and distressing time for all of us who work in the business, including our wonderful staff, management, my family and myself personally. I deeply regret the financial and commercial impact that this development has had on our loyal suppliers and sub-contractors.

“The collapse of Carillion and the sudden suspension of the major Schools Bundle 5 PPP Project placed us into a perfect storm. We have made every effort from the day Carillion collapsed to get the SB5 contract restarted, in the interest of our business, our supply chain and the communities for the schools.

“However, the InspiredSpaces consortium have delayed every effort made to recommence works on this project, making it highly improbable that these school facilities will open by the coming school year. The delay in the decision around this project has frustrated our strategy to exit Examinership and ultimately placed us in an irrecoverable position.

“We are grateful for their patience and support and we are hopeful of retaining that support, as we seek to re-establish the manufacturing side of our business and continue local employment in the area.”