Salons Plea For Lockdown Relief

11 May 2020 | 12.19 pm

The Irish Spa Association is asking government to bring forward the re-opening date for salons and spas to June.

Peigin Crowley, ISA co-founder, stated: “This is by no means any suggestion of a return to business as usual. It is vital that the public and the businesses follow precautionary and preventative guidelines until the situation has completely normalised.”

The Association has written to business minister Heather Humphreys and has called for a number of supports:

• Provision of financial support to enable the sourcing of PPE.

• Reduction of the VAT rate from 13.5% to 9%.

• Halve the rate of employer PRSI contributions.

• Support an interest-free holiday freeze on all loan repayments for those whose earnings have stalled.

• Suspension of commercial mortgages, rents and rates to ensure liquidity for businesses.

• Assurance that government will continue to support the wage subsidy scheme until the business is able to operate in a feasible and sustainable manner.

Spain and Italy, the European countries hardest-hit by the novel coronavirus, are re-opening their economies in stages beginning this week, with beauty the first sector to re-open. in France, hairdressers are returning to work this week too.

The ISA estimates that 25,800 people are employed in c.4,000 salons. The Association has drawn up a checklist for members based on the ISA guidelines for best practise.

“It will be in each and every salon and spa business’s best interest to ensure they are ready to re-open with the right procedures in place,” said ISA co-founder Anita Murray.

“The clients will complete an advanced consultation form before they attend the salon/spa. Where social distancing is not possible, we propose that PPE should be worn by therapists including masks and visors. Safety screens will be in place on nail stations and at stylist service areas.”

Photo: Peigin Crowley and Anita Murray with members of the Irish Spa Association