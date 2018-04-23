23 Apr 2018 | 11.41 am

SalesOptimize, an Irish sales leads company that compiles lists of online vendors for merchants, has closed a €1.1m fundraiser with Elkstone Partners and Enterprise Ireland.

As a result of the fundraiser, the firm grew its workforce from eight to 18 staff. SalesOptimize has raised €2.2m to date and is headed up by co-founder Liz Fulham (pictured).

Launched in 2016, SalesOptimize combs through the web looking for online e-commerce, using web-crawlers to download terabytes of data. This is then analysed to understand whether the site is potentially of interest to online merchant suppliers.

SalesOptimize also looks for additional data such as social media followers, web traffic volumes and ranking metrics, and contacts for the site. It currently has detailed data on around 1.7 million e-commerce sites, while clients include DHL and Bank of Ireland.

Enterprise Ireland invested €300,000 as part of the latest fundraiser for SalesOptimize. The state agency previously put €200,000 into the firm, while additional backers included Telefónica accelerator Wayra, which invested €60,000.

Private investors also provided €510,000 in funding in March 2018, adding to the €327,000 raised from the founders and private investors between 2014 and 2017. SalesOptimize booked a loss of €800,000 in 2016, according to its most recent account filings.

“SalesOptimize has fixed the problem of sales lead generation by extracting the latest information on companies directly from the internet,” Liz Fulham (CEO) explained.

“To date, our primary focus has been on the $2 trillion global e-commerce market. The current round of investment will help us to analyse new industries, such as travel, charities, digital goods and marketplace sellers, and localise the product in over 20 countries.”

Declan Magee, head of venture at Elkstone, said that Fulham and her team have built “a great product which has had strong validation with clients”.

“Driving sales through a fully-fledged sales team is now the priority, along with further product enhancement,” he added.