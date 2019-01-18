‘Salesforce Tower’ Will House 1,500 Staff

18 Jan 2019 | 11.44 am

CRM giant Salesforce is to expand its Irish workforce by 1,500 people over the next five years and will establish an ‘urban campus’ of four office buildings at North Wall Quay to accommodate them.

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan described the expansion as “one of the largest single jobs announcements in the 70 year history of IDA Ireland”.

Salesforce has agreed a rental deal with developer Spencer Place Development Company under which it will be the majority occupier of Ronan Group Real Estate’s development currently under construction.

The campus is a joint venture by RGRE and funds managed by Colony Capital Inc and will be known as ‘Salesforce Tower’ when the new tenant takes possession.

Spencer Place is located in the North Lotts Special Development Zone, beside the new Central Bank building, and will provide 430,000 sq ft of space.

Construction commenced in 2016 and completion is scheduled for the second half of 2020.

RGRE senior development manager James Ronan said: “We are delighted for Salesforce and excited to deliver their new highly sustainable EMEA hub. RGRE, Colony Capital and Salesforce have a collective goal of creating a world class development, which is designed to foster collaboration between teams in a single dynamic workplace.”

Colony Capital managing director Stefan Jaeger added: “Spencer Place will set the benchmark for smart design, sustainability, flexibility and collaborative workspace in Dublin. Together with our partners at RGRE we continue to pursue a focused strategy of providing large-scale, best-in class office-led schemes in the most premier locations across Dublin for world leading companies, helping them to realise their growth ambitions.”