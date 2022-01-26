Salaso Ties Down Davy EIIS Funding

26 Jan 2022 | 02.27 pm

Salaso Health Solutions in Tralee has received investment from the Davy EIIS Fund, a joint venture between Davy and BDO.

Salaso said it plans to create 20 new technology jobs in software development, data analytics, research and development and digital marketing and sales.

Established by CEO Aoife Ní Mhuirí in 2011, Salaso products enhance people’s lives through exercise and physical activity, facilitated by digital technology and new methods of learning.

The company says its platform is differentiated by evidence-based, clinical content and ease of customization to different disease states and therapeutic areas. In 2019 it launched myHealthyBody, taking its expertise in the healthcare arena and applying it to the workplace.

Using the Salaso platform, doctors, nurses and therapists can reach out to patients through a telemedicine visit and assign specific exercises during the virtual appointment.

The Salaso platform features over 3,000 exercise videos and 260 templates for up to 60 different Musculoskeletal conditions from early to late rehabilitation.

According to Ní Mhuirí: “Our platform ensures healthcare systems can deliver safe and efficient patient care remotely, and its utilisation by hospitals and healthcare practices has increased rapidly during the pandemic. This investment will enable Salaso to continue to expand the team and to grow internationally with a particular focus on the US market.”

Customers include Northwell Health Hospitals in New York.

Filed account for the year to June 2020 show accumulated losses since inception of €3.5m. Equity invested n June 2020 amounted to €3m.

Sinead Heaney, partner at BDO, commented: “Salaso is ideally placed to exploit the growing market trends of digital adoption in healthcare and the increasing focus on employee wellness. We are excited about supporting the management team to achieve their international growth plans.”

Photo (l-r): Sinéad Heaney, Salaso executives Gervaise Monks and Aoife Ní Mhuirí, and BDO’s Terry McGrenaghan. (Pic: Maxwells)