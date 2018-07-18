Salad Box Launches First Irish Store In Cork

18 Jul 2018 | 10.48 am

﻿Healthy food franchise Salad Box has opened its first Irish outlet, located in Douglas Village Shopping Centre in Cork.

Founded in Romania in 2012, using the franchise model the business has expanded to 68 outlets in 12 countries, including the US, the UK, Spain and the Netherlands. The brand is planning to open several more Irish outlets in 2018 and a total of 20 stores here over the next three years.

Salad Box’s founders are Dan Isai, Radu Lupas, Daniel Lar and Vlad Lupas. The business emphasises fresh ingredients and sells a range of salads, soups, desserts and smoothies.

Mike Kelly, managing director of Salad Box Ireland, said that the Cork store opening will be followed next month with two openings in Dublin. “We see great potential for steady growth in the Irish market,” Kelly said. “We have also teamed up with Java Republic to provide our customers with a fantastic coffee and tea experience.”

The Douglas franchisees are Michael and Eilis Howard. Kelly pointed out that Douglas Village Shopping Centre has recorded consistent growth over the past number of years. “It was a natural place for us to open our first Irish store.”

According to FranchiseDirect, the Salad Box franchise fee is €30,000 upfront and a royalty fee starting from 5.5% of the net income, plus a marketing fee of 1.5% of the net income. Shop fit-out costs typically amount to between €80,000 and €150,000, depending on the size and location.