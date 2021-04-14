Sage Marketplace Has Apps For SMEs

14 Apr 2021 | 09.31 am

Sage has launched a new platform for SMEs that will allow businesses access to a selection of more than 50 applications from independent software vendors that integrate with Sage Business Cloud.

Called Sage Marketplace, the platform will, says the company, enable Irish SMEs to gain control of their cashflow and operate more efficiently.

Managing director Barry Murphy (pictured) said: “In this economic climate, SMEs are navigating a complex landscape of constant change and uncertainty, which has placed many stresses upon their operations and day-to-day running of their businesses.

“We know from our discussions with small businesses that they require support to operate as efficiently and productively as possible. Sage Marketplace provides this support by helping business owners take control of their financial operations without adding resources.”

Among the apps which will be available in Ireland via Sage Marketplace are from Satago, providing a finance and cash management app for small businesses and accountants; A2X, with an automated e-commerce accounting for Shopify that streamlines back-office processes; Sicon’s package of manufacturing solutions that integrates with Sage 200cloud; and Qnect 200 for Sage CRM from Qmulus, to increase efficiency and accuracy in the management of customers/suppliers, products and quotes/orders.

According to Satago chief executive Sinead McHale: “Late payments pose a real and present threat to businesses globally. Our tech aims to minimise bad debt and ensure faster payments, helping business to manage their cashflow more effectively.

“We’re delighted to launch in Ireland and look forward to driving digital innovation to more businesses at this critical time. We’re committed to helping SMEs get back in control of their finances and back to business.”