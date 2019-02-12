Sage Award For Pimbrook Software

12 Feb 2019 | 02.07 pm

Waterford company Pimbrook Software has been selected by Sage as its ‘Sage Partner of the Year’ for 2018.

While the company has already received accolades from Sage over the previous three years, it says this one is “of much greater significance as the winner was selected from all Sage partners, regardless of their specialised product”.

Pimbrook focuses on Sage 50 and Sage Payroll software. It has a client base of over 1,300 clients, served from offices in Dublin and Waterford.

Managing director Stephanie Davies commented: “We’ve invested heavily in staff recruitment over the past 18 months and also in extensive staff training. The outcome is that our levels of service have improved beyond recognition, and this is reflected in both customer satisfaction and new business wins.

“We were particularly gratified to win the accolade of Sage Business Partner of the Year, as we were competing against much bigger partners. I think this says much about our engagement with our clients and the value we add to our offering — anything from free webinars to a dedicated offsite team who are devoted to solving more complex client issues in a timely manner.”

Sage Ireland managing director Barry Murphy added: “Pimbrook Software re genuinely passionate about their customers. They are also very strong on innovation, with a technical nous that allows them to satisfy the needs of tomorrow as well as today. In making our selection, we were very much influenced by the fact that they have geared up significantly with a range of specialists who really know their subject matter inside out, and have a very deep understanding of Sage products.”

Photo: Barry Murphy (left), Stephanie Davies and Tom Shields, operations director at Pimbrook Software.