Sage Announces Sage For Accountants

24 Nov 2021 | 09.42 am

Sage has introduced a new product that will enable accountants to digitise their practices and work more closely with their clients.

Sage for Accountants will provide on-boarding, connected client management and productivity tools, digitised data collection and smart reporting, bookkeeping, payroll, and compliance, while the company will provide training and education on how to start, run and grow a practice, and advise on how to become a value-add service for their clients.

Initially launching in the UK market, Sage for Accountants will be made available to practices in Ireland during 2022.

Vice president for small business Neal Watkins said: “While digitisation has accelerated, 60% of accountancy firms say they don’t feel confident using their software. The reason? Having digital products isn’t enough: accountants need truly digitised tools and connected, frictionless experiences. This journey starts today with the availability of Sage for Accountants.”

Built API first, the company says that Sage for Accountants will connect accountants to their clients with one-click access to native and third-party apps including GoProposal by Sage, VAT Centre, and AutoEntry.

More information on Sage for Accountants is available here.