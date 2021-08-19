Safer, Less Costly Balcony Is Manufactured Off-Site

19 Aug 2021 | 08.23 am

Architectural engineering company ARC Engineering has introduced a new balcony system that is manufactured off-site, with consequent benefits for both safety and cost.

The company says that its new product, Perch SwiftFit Balconies, will reduce costs both by being manufactured away from a building site and, as a result, ensuring less disruption or delay on site.

And, as they can be installed directly onto their final position from above, workplace safety is enhanced too, both by having a lesser number of trades involved on site and by the fact that there is “no need for installers to be beneath a live load”.

“The Perch SwiftFit Balcony also achieves significant savings on the carbon footprint generated in a construction project,” says the company, “due to the reduction in logistics requirements”.

The balconies come in several versions, with the aluminium balcony a “preferred option for safety due to its non-combustibility’. Other options include a composite, made with a mix of timber and other recycled materials, and a natural wood timber deck base with either metal or wood balustrades.

Photo (l-r): Rob Sunter and Kieran McGrath of ARC Engineering (Pic: Patrick Browne)