Safer Consumers Plan To Get Out And Spend

17 Jun 2021 | 08.42 am

Discretionary spending looks set to jump this year, according a survey from Deloitte Ireland that predicts an 18% rise in travel spending and 13% for clothing and footwear.

Deloitte describes the large increases in discretionary spending plans highlighted by its State of the Consumer Tracker as indicating “a major uplift in consumer confidence”, with financial concerns easing as concerns around health start to decrease.

“Consumers continue to feel safer across the board, with two in three now happy to engage in person-to-person services,” according to Deloitte.

Partner and head of consumer Daniel Murray (pictured) said: “It appears many people are looking forward to spending on themselves or family, home furnishings, trips away and meals in restaurants. People are continuing with a preference for ‘click and collect’ — even now, when stores are fully open — which may be for convenience or ongoing caution, but it could also signal the emergence of a new trend.

“The hospitality industry finally has some good news, with a significant increase in those planning to spend in a restaurant or stay in a hotel. Travel looks like it will also pick up, both within Ireland and, from mid-July onwards, abroad.”

The re-opening of non-essential shops in mid-May – after almost four full months shuttered – has signalled a bounce in spending plans for furniture (up 12%), clothing and footwear (up 13%) and electronics (up 9%).

Plans to purchase alcohol rose 5%, while cable TV services saw a rise of 5% month-on-month. Intent to spend in restaurants and takeaways saw a bounce of 13% — the first time this sector has seen an increase since the monthly tracker started in May 2020.

Concern about the health of family members has decreased for the fifth survey in a row, down two points to 56%, with 48% of consumers remaining concerned about their own physical well-being (down 3%).

Consumers continue to feel safer, with notable increases in those feeling safe engaging in person-to-person services (up 5 points to 66%); going to a restaurant (up 8 points to 48%), attending in-person events (up 5 points to 27%) and staying in a hotel (up 4 points to 48%).

The tracker shows increased confidence in air travel up three points to 33%.