Ryanair Wants Travel Quarantine Quashed

27 May 2020 | 09.58 am

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has denounced Ireland’s two-week quarantine measures for overseas visitors as “unpoliceable” and “ineffective”, and is calling for their removal.

Beginning tomorrow (May 27), anyone arriving into Ireland will be required to fill in a ‘locator form’ indicating where they can be contacted. They will also be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

The travel quarantine measures will continue until June 18, when they will be reviewed.

Commenting on the travel restrictions, Michael O’Leary pointed to Spain, Italy, Greece, Portugal and France, all of which have eased their travel restrictions.

“Germany is expected to remove all travel restrictions later this week. While all of these EU countries are opening up their tourism and removing restrictions, Ireland is going the other way, imposing further restrictions,” said O’Leary.

“This quarantine makes no sense when it doesn’t apply to visitors from the UK, which is our EU neighbour with the highest rate of Covid-19 cases and deaths. These further Irish lockdowns make no economic or medical sense when Ireland has one of the better performances of all EU countries in responding to, and defeating, the spread of Covid-19.”

O’Leary also drew attention to weekly data furnished by the Blavatnik School of Government in Oxford University. It ranks Ireland has having the most stringent Covid-19 lockdown of any of the 27 EU countries.

“The Irish government and the Irish people have done a fantastic job over the last 10 weeks, combating the spread of Covid-19 and defeating this virus.

“This impressive record by our government and health services is not reflected in our overly stringent lockdown measures. It makes little sense for Ireland to be locking down further at a time when most other EU countries are opening up.”

Ryanair expects to return to 1,000 daily flights between EU countries from July 1. “It is unfair on the Irish people that Ireland is now applying the most stringent lockdown measures, whereas many other EU countries who have not performed as well in tackling Covid-19 have already removed their lockdown travel restrictions,” said O’Leary.

“Ryanair calls on the Irish government to accelerate our exit from lockdown and scrap [the] ineffective travel quarantine from the end of June.”