Ryanair Turns To TCD For Sustainable Fuel Research

29 Apr 2021 | 11.41 am

Trinity College Dublin is to set up a Sustainable Aviation Research Centre after receiving a €1.5m donation from Ryanair.

TCD will use the Ryanair cash to fund research into sustainable aviation fuels, zero carbon aircraft propulsion systems, and noise mapping.

New knowledge gained, said the college, will inform the policies of EU and international governments on making aviation environmentally and economically sustainable, as well as harness future investments by the aviation industry into sustainability. The project will employ six people and is due to commence this summer.

Ryanair says that by 2030 it aims to power one-eight of its flights with sustainable aviation fuels.

Director of sustainability Thomas Fowler said: “As Europe’s largest airline, we have a responsibility to minimise our impact on the environment, to make flying greener and lead our industry towards a more sustainable way of flying.

“This partnership with Trinity College seeks to inform and improve future investment by the aviation industry to secure a carbon neutral future for aviation, and noise reduction through investment in new technologies.”

Outgoing college provost Patrick Prendergast added: “The critical need for humanity to meet the great challenge of climate change demands new thinking on every front. Science and technological research have a vital role to play in finding balanced solutions for a better world. We are delighted to welcome Ryanair, which has committed itself to being Europe’s cleanest and greenest airline, on board as we explore these exciting new horizons.”

Photo: Ryanair CFO Neil Sorahan (left) with Thomas Fowler and Patrick Prendergast (right)