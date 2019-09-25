Ryanair To Fly To Baltic Coast

25 Sep 2019 | 01.11 pm

Ryanair has added four new routes from Dublin in its 2020 summer schedule and three new services from Cork, in a programme that includes 160 destinations in total flying to and from Ireland.

The new Dublin routes are to Marseille, Palanga, Podgorica and Verona. Podgorica is the capital of Montenegro and Palanga is in Lithuania on the Baltic Coast.

The new summer services from Cork will be to Billund, Lego’s Danish home town, and Toulouse in France.

As usual, Ryanair is offering a limited number of seats at €14.99 on its Irish routes to coincide with the announcement of the 2020 schedule. The tickets are available for flights up to the end of November 2019 and must be booked online by midnight of Friday September 27.

Spokesman Kenny Jacobs said: “The 2020 schedule will deliver 17.2 million customers annually and support over 12,900 jobs at Dublin, Shannon, Cork, Knock and Kerry airports.”

Ryanair has also increased frequency on several routes including Bristol, Bydgoszcz, Riga, and Vilnius from Dublin, and to Malaga and Palma from Cork. Altogether, there will be 105 routes from Dublin, 23 from Cork, 15 from Shannon, 11 from Knock and six from Kerry.

Ryanair has also announced an expansion of flights on two summer services from Cork Airport to Malaga, now six per week, and Palma, now four per week. Ryanair now serves 23 routes in total from Cork Airport.

Cork Airport managing director Niall MacCarthy said: “The brand-new Katowice route is set to kick off in October and we are delighted that it will now also be included in the 2020 summer schedule. Cork Airport is in its fourth consecutive year of growth with passenger numbers expected to reach 2.6 million this year, up 9% on 2018. There are over 50 routes now on offer from Cork Airport to the UK and continental Europe, along with multiple daily long-haul connections worldwide through major European hub airports served from Cork.”

Ryanair’s passenger numbers at Cork Airport are forecast to rise by 23% in 2019, the largest increase among all Irish airports. This winter, Ryanair will operate five new services from Cork to Alicante, Budapest, Malta, Katowice and Poznań.