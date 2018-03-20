20 Mar 2018 | 10.18 am

Ryanair is to acquire a majority stake in Austrian airline LaudaMotion for an initial cost of around €50m, subject to EU competition approval.

Under an agreement announced this week, Ryanair will acquire an initial 24.9% stake in LaudaMotion, which will rise as soon as possible to 75% if the deal is greenlighted by the EU. According to Ryanair, the cost of this 75% investment will be less than €50m, although Ryanair will provide an additional €50m for year one start-up and operating costs.

LaudaMotion is a Vienna-based airline that is owned by former Formula 1 driver Niki Lauda. The venture is the third airline company that Lauda has formed since the 1970s. His first, Lauda Air, was launched in 1979 and was acquired by Austrian Airlines in 2000.

Lauda launched a second airline, Niki, in 2003, shortly after acquiring the Aero Lloyd Austria airline, a German charter airline that had collapsed. He merged this airline with Air Berlin in 2011.

Air Berlin filed for bankruptcy last year and several airlines moved to acquire the assets of Niki. One was Aer Lingus and British Airways owner IAG but the deal was scuppered in January 2018. Lauda bought back most of Niki’s assets through his firm, LaudaMotion, later that month.

Having reacquired several A320 aircraft, LaudaMotion announced plans to start a range of scheduled and charter services from Germany, Austria and Switzerland primarily to Mediterranean leisure destinations.

Under the terms of Ryanair’s acquisition of LaudaMotion, Niki Lauda will chair the board of the airline and oversee the building of the latter firm into an Austrian low fares airline. Ryanair will provide financial and management support to LaudaMotion as well as six wet-lease aircraft, enabling LaudaMotion to complete a 21-aircraft flying programme.

Michael O’Leary said that LaudaMotion is expected to reach profitability by year three of operations if its plan to grow the business to a fleet of at least 30 Airbus aircraft is successful.

“We look forward to working in partnership with Niki Lauda to successfully develop his vision for a successful Austrian low-fares airline to service the schedule and charter markets,” O’Leary added.

“The LaudaMotion AOC will support a fleet of Airbus aircraft, which is something we have hoped to develop within the Ryanair Group for some years. This LaudaMotion partnership is good news for Austrian and German consumers/visitors, who can now look forward to real competition, more choice and lower fares.”

Niki Lauda said that he has always stood up for competition and has opposed monopolies. “Therefore, I am thrilled that in the partnership with Ryanair, LaudaMotion will be able to establish itself as a strong competitor and to grow quickly and sustainably.”

Lauda shot to fame in the late 1970s and early 1980s as a three-time F1 World Drivers’ champion.