Ryanair Slams Inaction On Aviation

04 Sep 2020 | 10.05 am

Ryanair wants to know why none of the 14 recommendations of the government’s Aviation Task Force on Covid-19 recovery have been implemented, despite being submitted on July 7.

“The government’s failure to implement these 14 recommendations has now led to further cuts in capacity and connectivity to and from Ireland this winter,” the company stated.

Ryanair has cut September and October capacity by another 20% and Aer Lingus has cut its transAtlantic capacity, with threats to bases in Cork and Shannon. “While minister Eamon Ryan fiddles, Irish aviation burns,” a company spokesman added.

Ryanair is calling on the government to add larger European economies like Germany, the UK, Denmark and Poland to Ireland’s green list. “Each of these countries have significantly lower Covid case rates than Ireland yet Irish citizens cannot travel to do business in these countries without a 14 day quarantine,” the company stated.

“We call for urgent action from minister Eamon Ryan. When will the 14 recommendations of the government’s own Aviation Task Force be implemented? How much more dust needs to gather before he implements these urgent recommendations?

“Now that schools have reopened it’s time for Irish businesses to return to work, but our economy cannot recover unless our people are free to travel to and do business in key EU trading partners. If Micheál Martin can travel to Brussels and return without quarantine, why can’t other essential business travel take place to these EU countries, without NPHET’s failed, defective, mismanaged quarantine?”